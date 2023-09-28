Submit a Tip
Georgetown police arrest man accused of several car break-ins

Mackery Blake
Mackery Blake(Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for a series of car break-ins over the last couple of weeks in the city.

Maj. Nelson Brown said 39-year-old Mackery Blake was arrested on Sept. 26 for outstanding warrants of tampering with a motor vehicle and providing false information to law enforcement after being seen around 3:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Hazzard Street.

Georgetown Police Department’s investigation into Blake’s criminal activity has given them probable cause to charge him with the following:

  • 4 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle
  • 2 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle
  • 2 counts of providing false information to law enforcement
  • 1 count of hindering or obstructing a law enforcement investigation
  • 1 count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon
  • 1 count of unlawful entry into an enclosed space

During the investigation, investigators recovered a pump shotgun with ammunition, AirPods, an M&P Sheild 9mm magazine, a watch, and other items.

Blake is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

