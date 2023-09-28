Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

First responders help Coastal Carolina students prepare for emergencies

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Coastal Carolina learned how to be prepared for all types of emergencies during their annual PrepareAthon on Thursday.

CCU brought city, county, and state officials to teach community members what to do in emergencies such as hurricanes, tornadoes or fires.

“We need to be intentional about preparing,” CCU Director of Emergency Management Carissa Medeiros said. “Taking steps to identify those things that are necessary to have during an emergency.”

The annual event included an emergency preparation quiz game. Officials at different booths asked attendees emergency scenario questions. They had to earn 12 stamps to win a free t-shirt.

CCU junior Killian Chester said she learned about different emergency hotlines by playing the game.

“There’s like a phone call or a phone number for everything,” she said.

Chester said she thinks it’s especially crucial for women to attend the event.

“I think it’s important to come out here and learn a lot more information about being aware of your surroundings,” she said.

By representatives at different booths asking players questions, officials hope they learn more than just the answer.

“They try to make the questions easy for you where it invites conversation,” CCU senior Jeff Gallup said.

Horry County Fire Department taught students how to wrap a wound in case of an active shooter scenario.

Medeiros said emergency preparation is a skill that has to be taught and reinforced when policies change.

“We’re trying to teach our students, faculty, and staff today those new emergency procedures that we have on campus,” she said.

Skills that college students have to learn now since many are moving away from home for the first time

“They are now responsible for themselves whether it is in everyday times or an emergency,” Medeiros said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
St. Pauls Middle School
Community grieves after 13-year-old middle school student shot, killed in Red Springs area
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening first S.C. location in Myrtle Beach
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

Latest News

First responders help Coastal Carolina students prepare for emergencies
Judge denies bond again for suspect in missing N.C. man’s death
Conway police chief on anniversary of mother, daughter deaths: ‘We will make an arrest’
‘This is a great thing’: McLeod Health to break ground in Carolina Forest as area grows
School offering non-traditional learning environment in Myrtle Beach holds ribbon-cutting