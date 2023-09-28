First responders help Coastal Carolina students prepare for emergencies

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students at Coastal Carolina learned how to be prepared for all types of emergencies during their annual PrepareAthon on Thursday.

CCU brought city, county, and state officials to teach community members what to do in emergencies such as hurricanes, tornadoes or fires.

“We need to be intentional about preparing,” CCU Director of Emergency Management Carissa Medeiros said. “Taking steps to identify those things that are necessary to have during an emergency.”

The annual event included an emergency preparation quiz game. Officials at different booths asked attendees emergency scenario questions. They had to earn 12 stamps to win a free t-shirt.

CCU junior Killian Chester said she learned about different emergency hotlines by playing the game.

“There’s like a phone call or a phone number for everything,” she said.

Chester said she thinks it’s especially crucial for women to attend the event.

“I think it’s important to come out here and learn a lot more information about being aware of your surroundings,” she said.

By representatives at different booths asking players questions, officials hope they learn more than just the answer.

“They try to make the questions easy for you where it invites conversation,” CCU senior Jeff Gallup said.

Horry County Fire Department taught students how to wrap a wound in case of an active shooter scenario.

Medeiros said emergency preparation is a skill that has to be taught and reinforced when policies change.

“We’re trying to teach our students, faculty, and staff today those new emergency procedures that we have on campus,” she said.

Skills that college students have to learn now since many are moving away from home for the first time

“They are now responsible for themselves whether it is in everyday times or an emergency,” Medeiros said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.