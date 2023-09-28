FIRST ALERT: Peeks of sunshine later today, beautiful weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite a cloudy start today, we should begin to see some brighter skies by the afternoon. Those brighter skies only continue as we give way to sunshine into the weekend.

TODAY

We’re starting the day off mostly cloudy through the first half of the day. Temperatures are in the low-mid 60s and will climb into the middle and upper 70s by this afternoon.

A few more clouds early on before some peeks of sunshine arrive by the afternoon. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be very dependent on the afternoon cloud cover and the latest data continues to show some breaks in the clouds through the afternoon. That should allow for us to warm up, but still keep the comfortable weather for any outdoor plans. We’ve dropped the rain chances for today, keeping the forecast dry for a good chunk of the next ten days.

Of course, our risk for coastal flooding continues today as king tides work through the area. The current forecast calls for coastal flooding through the weekend with the worst of the tides arriving tonight and through Friday.

Coastal flooding will remain likely as king tides continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Our forecast turns sunny as we head into the weekend. Skies will turn partly cloudy and only continue to improve throughout the day on Friday. We’ll hold onto partly cloudy skies through Saturday before mostly sunny skies fully return by Sunday.

That stout northeast wind will let up each day as we head into the weekend, allowing temperatures to ease back into the normal levels for this time of year.

Highs will reach the upper 70s for the Grand Strand on Friday with the lower 80s inland.

Our temperatures will remain steady through Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 80 at the beaches and the lower 80s inland. Low humidity and sunny skies will make for a great weekend to spend time outside.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend. (WMBF)

