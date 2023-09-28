Dining with Dockery: Coastal Grand Mall

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we are trying out something new for the first time.

We have the largest spread in the history of Dining with Dockery as we head to Coastal Grand Mall for a look at some of the options in the food court.

When we say it was a lot of food, you can have a look yourself! In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of the staples at Coastal Grand Mall along with some new items you can find.

This is all as the holidays start to approach and we spend more time at Coastal Grand Mall shopping for the holidays.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

