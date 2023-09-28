Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub

Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.(U.S. Attorney's Office – Southern District of Texas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – A couple in Texas have been arrested for selling two big cats, including one in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store, according to officials.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Texas said Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, made their first court appearance Wednesday.

A criminal complaint said Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub on Aug. 24 for $7,500 in the parking lot of a local Academy Sports store.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez-Galvan attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same buyer, the attorney’s office said. However, the sale was thwarted when police conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators recovered both the jaguar cub and the margay cub. It’s unclear where they were taken.

Officials said neither Gutierrez-Galvan nor Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals.

Officials said this is the first case filed under The Big Cat Act, which was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale, and possession of prohibited wildlife species.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richards
Report: Suspect arrested after chase with police reaches 100 mph in Conway area
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
St. Pauls Middle School
Community grieves after 13-year-old middle school student shot, killed in Red Springs area
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening first S.C. location in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports
We now have Rina and Philippe in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic
A few more clouds early on before some peeks of sunshine arrive by the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Peeks of sunshine later today, beautiful weekend ahead