Coroner identifies skeletal remains found in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner has identified skeletal remains found near Darlington last week.

Authorities in the Pee Dee area still investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on Sept. 21.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the remains were found in a wooded area just off of Wine Road.

Hardee confirmed the identity of the remains as 38-year-old John Lawrence Barfield, of Darlington. Barfield died on June 7, 2022.

Barfield’s remains were discovered by a land surveyor.

Hardee said they were able to identify Barfield from forensic evidence processed by he Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Anthropology Department.

His cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.