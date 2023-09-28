Submit a Tip
Conway police chief on anniversary of mother, daughter deaths: ‘We will make an arrest’

(Source: City of Conway via Facebook)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a case the Conway Police Department doesn’t want the community to forget: a young mother and her three-year-old daughter taken too soon.

“I want to stir your passion about this case, I don’t want you to forget about it,” said Conway Police Chief Dale Long. “It’s extremely important to us, and it’s even more important to a family that wants answers.”

On the night of Sept. 28, 2020, 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham and her daughter, Bailey Simon, were shot and killed in their home along Suggs Street.

Graham died on the scene and Simon died in the hospital a few days later.

“Knowing that there’s still the person out there responsible for this at large, it’s a danger to our community,” Long said.

WMBF News spoke with a few neighbors who did not want to go on camera, but one woman said she has lived on Suggs Street her entire life, and nothing like this has ever happened. She said Graham was her cousin’s granddaughter. She added that she heard two gunshots that night, and doesn’t feel safe knowing the suspect is still out there.

Another neighbor said the situation devastated her, especially hearing about the death of a little girl.

“Not that we take anybody’s life differently, but when a child is involved, it certainly raises the level of passion that people have,” said Long.

While Long acknowledges that it can be hard to solve cases the more time passes, he doesn’t believe this is over.

“I do feel confident that we will make an arrest. I do believe that there is someone out there that, at some point in time, things are going to change in their lives or conscience is going to get the best of them,” said Long.

But, he said although the department is working diligently on this case, he thinks the community has the answers.

“That’s, ultimately, at the end of the day, what’s going to turn this case for us. Somebody is not going to be able to sleep at night, somebody is just going to continue to remember that little girl... they are going to remember Bailey and what she could have been,’ Long said.

The FBI is also still offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that could lead to a suspect.

