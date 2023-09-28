CCU football set to travel to Georgia Southern

CONWAY, S.C. (CCU Athletics) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will open up conference road action at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 30, in an NFL Network nationally televised game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH | NFL Network

2023 Coastal Carolina football tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

CCU LOOKING FOR FIRST ROAD WIN

Saturday night’s game will be CCU’s first of three consecutive Sun Belt Conference road games.

PINCKNEY AT THE TOP

Wide receiver Sam Pinckney is one of the top wide receivers in not only the Sun Belt Conference but in the country as well.

Pinckney has caught a pass in 17 consecutive games at CCU.

Before his transfer to CCU, Pinckney had caught a pass in 32 consecutive games at Georgia State.

He has now caught a pass in 49 consecutive games which leads the nation.

CLOSING IN ON 1,000 YARDS

Braydon Bennett rushed for 41 yards against Georgia State and now has 897 career rushing yards on only 130 carries.

During the course of his career, he has played in 25 games and has averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

He has 10 rushing touchdowns.

He also has added 35 career receptions for another 430 yards and two scores.

He averages 17.2 yards per reception.

TUCKER BECOMING A FORCE

With all the receiving talent the Chants have, one may forget about sophomore Jameson Tucker.

In four games this season, Tucker has seven receptions for 93 yards, a 13.3 yards per catch.

Last week against Georgia State, he caught his first career touchdown pass.

MCCALL ENTERS ELITE STATUS

Grayson McCall’s 83 career touchdown passes has him tied with Davis Webb (California), Paul Smith (Tulsa), Sean Mannion (Oregon State), Justice Hansen (Arkansas State), and Austin Davis (Southern Mississippi) at the FBS level.

With his touchdown pass against Georgia State, McCall has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 27-straight regular-season games beginning with a touchdown pass on Dec. 12, 2020. He has also thrown at least one touchdown pass in 36 of the 39 games in which he has played.

NATIONAL LEADER

CCU’S two interception returns for a score and a fumble recovery for a score gives the Chants’ defense three defensive scores.

That number not only has the Chants leading the Sun Belt Conference in defensive scores, but the nation as well.

PICK SIX SCORES

The Chants have returned two of those interceptions for scores, which leads the Sun Belt.

The 202 yards in interception returns also leads the Sun Belt Conference and the nation.

INTERCEPTION LEADER

Clayton Isbell has a conference-best three interceptions on the season.

He is also tied for the national lead.

RECORD SETTER

When Tobias Fletcher returned his pick six for 100 yards against Duquesne, he set a CCU standard for the longest interception return in program history.

His return for a score tied the program’s longest scoring play that had been held by Devin Brown, who had a 100-yard kickoff return against Furman (09-05-15).

It is also the longest interception return in the nation this season in all of college football.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES OF GEORGIA SOUTHERN

In three of the four games thus far this season, 10 or more receivers have caught at least one pass in a game, including a school-record 12 at Wisconsin.

Michael Lantz made four field goals at Ball State and is now 8 for 9 on field goals this season.

Quarterback Davis Brin is ranked seventh in the FBS in passing yards with 1,289 yards, but is fifth in yards per game at 322.2.

He is second in the country in attempts (181) and completions (132).

Khaleb Hood recorded his fifth career 100-yard receiving game at Ball State last week, tying the school record set by Raja Andrews.

Four Eagle players —Dalen Cobb (#77), Khaleb Hood (#80), OJ Arnold (#152), Derwin Burgess Jr. (#170)—are all ranked in the Top 200 in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game.

This is the second game on the Eagles’ schedule against a team from the Palmetto State. Georgia Southern dispatched of The Citadel 34-0 in their season-opener.

This will be Georgia Southern’s first game on the NFL Network.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH GEORGIA SOUTHERN