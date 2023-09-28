Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Camden and His Superpower Ears is a story of being unique and very special

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Author Leigh Porter Cutrone wrote Camden and His Superpower Ears about her grandson.

Having been born deaf, Camden now hears because of cochlear implants.

He is so nervous about transferring to a new school, knowing he will have to explain his implants, hearing aids, and magnets on the sides of his head.

He bravely tells his brand new classmates how his ears work and what it’s like being deaf.

The class learns that each one of us is different, and that is what makes us all so unique and very special.

You can buy your copy here!

