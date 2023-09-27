Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Union County Sheriff’s Office introduces newest K-9 ‘Remi’

Remi is a 14-week-old bloodhound who will eventually work within the Patrol Division.
Remi is a 14-week-old bloodhound and will eventually be assigned to the office's Charlie Squad.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office has four legs, a furry tail and floppy ears.

“Remi,” a 14-week-old bloodhound was introduced by the sheriff’s office this week.

He will eventually work with Deputy B. Belk and the Charlie Squad within the Patrol Division.

Deputies shared a video of Remi running through a building, ears flopping and all.

“We will make sure to keep our community updated with Remi’s progress and we can’t wait to see him succeed in the field,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Welcome to the UCSO family Remi!”

Just last year, the Union County Sheriff’s Office held a naming contest for another K-9 who joined the force. The community eventually decided on the name “Griff” for that pup after submitting more than 2,000 votes.

Related: Union County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 puppy ‘Griff’ after public vote

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

Latest News

Black Rifle Coffee Company opening in Myrtle Beach
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening first S.C. location in Myrtle Beach
Some Atlantic Beach residents are fighting a proposal to reshape the skyline of the historic...
Several residents file lawsuit against Atlantic Beach, developers over proposed ‘condotel’
Thomas Blake
Deputies make arrest in armed robbery at Georgetown County Piggly Wiggly
Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital
Tidelands Health given green light to begin development of new hospital in Socastee
(left) Daquan McNair, 28, and (right) Quintien D. Glover, 24, both of St. Pauls, North...
2 men wanted after Robeson County shooting, deputies say