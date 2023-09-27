Tidelands Health given green light to begin development of new hospital in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is moving forward with plans to bring a new hospital to the Socastee area after it faced some controversy.

The hospital system said all appeals have been resolved regarding the Carolinas Bay Hospital, which will be located at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707.

Now that the state of certificates of need for acute-care hospital, extended-care hospital and inpatient rehabilitation are in hand, the work turns toward permitting, architectural design and construction.

The Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will be a 36-bed acute-care hospital.

The 82-acre campus will also be home to the Tidelands Health Extended Care Hospital which will have 24 beds and the Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital which will hold 36 beds. Both hospitals have received final approval.

“Horry County is home to the nation’s fastest-growing area, and the need for additional health care is clear,” said Bruce Bailey, Tidelands Health president and CEO. “As our region’s largest health care provider and MUSC Heath affiliate, Tidelands Health is committed to improving access to high-quality, compassionate health and wellness services for all those who call the Grand Strand home.”

The building of the hospital and its campus has raised concerns with those who live nearby.

Some residents were concerned about stormwater and flooding issues, while others were opposed because of the extra traffic and noise it would bring to the area.

Bailey said they listened to the community’s concerns and there will be a system of retention ponds and piping to control the release of water through the Highway 707 drainage system.

Tidelands and Horry County staff added that a stoplight has been approved by the SCDOT for the intersection of Peat Moss Road and Highway 707 to help with traffic issues.

Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital is tentatively projected to open in 2028.

