Coroner’s office: Tests on human remains found in Georgetown Co. come back inconclusive

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over a year after human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Georgetown County, the coroner’s office said a second round of DNA testing has left them no closer to an identity.

On Sept. 21, 2022, deputies were called to the area of Kent Road, a rural part of the county off Highway 521 where the remains were discovered.

Deputies on the scene reported that the remains looked like they had been there for an extended period of time.

RELATED | Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said they waited a year for the DNA testing to be done and the results came back inconclusive. According to the coroner’s office, this is the second time they have submitted a sample for testing to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“This simply means we cannot deny or confirm the identity,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

The coroner’s office will now reach out to a private lab for further testing on the remains. A time frame for that round of testing is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.