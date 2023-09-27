Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect arrested in 1987 killing of 6-year-old boy after cold-case breakthrough

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in California said they’ve made an arrest in the decades-old murder of a 6-year-old.

Fred Cain III was arrested in Oregon earlier this month and will face murder, kidnapping and sodomy charges in Jeremy Stoner’s death.

Jeremy, who lived in Vallejo, was kidnapped from his home in 1987. His body was found a few days later in Sacramento County.

Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.
Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.(Source: KOVR/CNN)

Police originally arrested another man, Shawn Melton, for the boy’s slaying, charging him with the murder, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in two trials.

Melton was eventually exonerated through DNA technology, though he didn’t live to see the day. He died in 2000, KOVR reported.

The same technology that exonerated Melton identified Cain as a suspect.

“I feel that DNA is such a powerful tool in these cases, and it’s such an important tool because it can not only solve only crimes like we believe it’s solving this one, but it can also exonerate somebody who is innocent,” said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Adams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. KOVR via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

Latest News

A Jack in the Box employee who appears on video to have shot at a customer tells her side of...
Jack in the Box ex-employee accused of shooting at drive-thru customer responds to lawsuit
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Thomas Blake
Deputies make arrest in armed robbery at Georgetown County Piggly Wiggly
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease