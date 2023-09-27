Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Several residents file lawsuit against Atlantic Beach, developers over proposed ‘condotel’

Some Atlantic Beach residents are fighting a proposal to reshape the skyline of the historic four-block town.
Some Atlantic Beach residents are fighting a proposal to reshape the skyline of the historic four-block town.(SOURCE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Town of Atlantic Beach and developers are being sued over a proposed condotel that, according to a lawsuit, would dramatically alter the historic town.

The lawsuit was filed by nonprofit Tysons Ancestral Restrictions on the Deeds and several citizens against the town and Morant Properties and 9 Thru 11 + 1. Morant Properties and 9 Thru 11 + 1 are the developers behind the proposed high-rise.

The plaintiffs claim the building would violate the town’s original deed restrictions set by George Tyson. They said Tyson made plans to subdivide and develop Pearl Beach, which was later incorporated into Atlantic Beach.

In those plans, Tyson restricted the use of “prime oceanfront and nearby parcels in Pearl Beach for non-residential uses,” the lawsuit states.

The plans were passed down to subsequent purchasers “via covenants that ran with the land,” according to the lawsuit.

Because of this, the plaintiffs claim they have the right to enforce the restrictions on the Pearl Beach lots, where the proposed condotel would sit.

The plaintiffs are asking for a court judgment on the matter, hoping to block the town from giving out permits for the condotel.

Back in July, Town Administrator Benjamin Quattlebaum told WMBF News there had not been any official rezoning application submitted by the developer or property owner.

The proposed high rise would include 168 hotel rooms, 36 short-term rental units, 24 condo units and 11-story parking.

Some Atlantic Beach residents have fought the $80 million project, saying it is not what the town wants.

Town Manager Ben Quattlebaum said he does not have a comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

