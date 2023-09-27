Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also allegedly assaulted a security guard at the store.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but CBS Philadelphia said a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

The flash mob-style ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge’s Tuesday decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The thefts also occurred on the same day that Target announced it will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with temperatures near 75.
FIRST ALERT: Turning mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler

Latest News

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
Sheriff’s Office: 13-year-old killed after shooting in Red Springs area
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu
Newly-formed group hopes to bring more affordable housing to Horry County
Grant helps to transform home into safe haven for children in Georgetown County