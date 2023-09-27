North Myrtle Beach man arrested after car-break-in investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a car-break-in investigation led police to discover the suspect was driving a stolen car and had multiple outstanding warrants, according to an incident report.

Austin Ryan Moore, 26, charges including two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel and lubricants are stored, possession, concealing, selling or disposing of stolen vehicle, valued $5,000 or more and armed robbery. Moore was also cited for resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report states.

North Myrtle Beach police went to the Dune Street Apartments on Monday around midnight. Police said they received Moore’s name as a possible suspect in a car break-in case and went to his last known address.

The current apartment owner told cops Moore no longer lived there but did say he drove a black Nissan. After that, investigators went to the address listed on Moore’s driver’s license and saw a black Nissan on 9th Avenue South.

An officer had dispatch run the VIN number, and the car came back as stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky, according to an incident report.

Later, the cop said they watched Moore get into the car and they approached him. Moore then took off running, ignoring several “lawful commands to freeze,” the report states.

Police said Moore ran until the officer caught up to him, pushing him down to the ground and falling over Moore. He was then searched, and authorities said they found a broken glass pipe, a small glass jar believed to contain meth and a bag believed to contain weed.

The officer went back to the area where Moore was pushed and found a stolen handgun, the report states. Investigators also discovered Moore had several active warrants out of Horry County.

Moore is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $93,028 bond.

Moore previously pled guilty to armed robbery and a larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel and lubricants are stored charge in 2016, according to the public index. He was sentenced to seven years in prison with 296 days removed for time served on the armed robbery charge. It is unclear when he was released.

Police spokesperson officer Pat Wilkinson said more charges for Moore could be added.

