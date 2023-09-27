N.C. man out on bond for attempted murder now wanted for murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Maxton man who is currently out on bond in an attempted murder case is now wanted by deputies on a murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jaiden Locklear is wanted for the shooting death of 50-year-old Rondell Hammonds.

The victim was found shot just before 2 p.m. Monday on Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information on Locklear’s whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

