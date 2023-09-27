Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers for SurfWorks water park have asked the Myrtle Beach city council for a land purchase extension after they said they’re facing construction setbacks and financial challenges.

Developers said it’s hard for them to raise money to buy the 21 acres of land the park could eventually sit on.

Those officials said they struggle even more to put the project together outside of the busy summer season for both tourists and local workers.

SurfWorks will be South Carolina’s first surf and adventure park. Along with the lagoon, there will be an on-site skate park and amphitheater.

This marks their second extension since March when they asked the city council for an additional six months.

Chairman of the SurfWorks Board, Jeff Skelley said with something as big as the surf park, they need as much time as they can get.

“We’ve had to deal with economic conditions that are beyond our control. Rising interest rates, the whole economic condition really puts more pressure on trying to raise funds for a project of this magnitude,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Phil Dixon said they originally went into their agreement for the project with the city of Myrtle Beach in 2020.

The land purchase agreement followed in September 2022.

Council members said they think SurfWorks will be transformative for our area and want to give developers the opportunity to do it right.

The city council will vote on the second and final reading for the extension at its next meeting.

Developers hope to have the park finished by the spring or summer of 2026.

