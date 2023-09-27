Submit a Tip
Kansas man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground

McPherson police arrested a man who was target practicing with a bow and arrow when he said the arrow went onto a school playground, striking a child. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A first-grade student is recovering after being struck by a stray arrow while on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School, authorities said.

McPherson Schools Superintendent Dr. Shiloh Vincent said a man was target practicing with a bow and arrow when the arrow went wide, striking the 7-year-old child in the arm.

The arrow came from about a half-block away.

“It’s such a bizarre thing to have to try to communicate. Kids were playing on the playground and got hit by an arrow,” Vincent said.

According to Vincent, the student was rushed to the nurse’s office, emergency crews were called and all students were moved into the building.

It was quickly determined there was no active threat to students or the school.

“Today was a prime example of how extremely quickly things can change and why we just have to be very deliberate in how we’re behaving and making sure that we’re keeping all students at the forefront and making sure they’re safe,” said Vincent.

The McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department responded, provided medical assistance, and transported the student to a medical center. The child was then taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Vincent said the man contacted authorities and took full responsibility for the incident.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the McPherson County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.

“The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, that it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, or BB gun, within the city, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape,” the police department shared.

The school district’s crisis team will be at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide counseling to students in need of support.

