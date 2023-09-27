Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: King Tides to bring coastal flooding through the weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - King Tides are forecast to bring several rounds of coastal flooding to the Grand Strand through the weekend.

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the beaches of Horry and Georgetown Counties from 5:00 PM through 9:00 PM this evening. Street flooding and innundation of 1 to 2 feet will lead to vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches to experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will observe minor coastal flooding. Some roads may become impassable.

Coastal flooding is likely for each high tide through the weekend.
Coastal flooding is likely for each high tide through the weekend.(WMBF)

Some road closures will be possible especially in flood prone areas of Cherry Grove, Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island.

The latest round of King Tides started on Tuesday and will linger through the weekend in conjunction with the full moon.

Northeast winds tonight and again on Thursday will help to elevate flood levels just a bit more.

Coastal flooding begins in the Grand Strand when tide levels hit 7 feet. The forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday evening high tides is 8.1 feet - just below the threshold for more significant coastal flooding.

