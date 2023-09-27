FIRST ALERT: Breezy, cloudy and cool weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather ushers in under cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers through the next two days.

TODAY

A northeast wind and cloudy skies arrive for the middle of the work week. While we have a 20% chance of a shower, the worst of the weather and rain will remain to the south of us today.

It's a cloudy, breezy and cool day on tap. (WMBF)

It will feel very fall-like today with winds gusting at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach the middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few stray sprinkles and a light shower or two will remain possible throughout the day.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today under mostly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Our forecast doesn’t change much for Thursday or Friday. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with the chance of a stray shower or two on Thursday.

Mainly cloudy again tomorrow with a few isolated showers. (WMBF)

The northeast wind will continue on Friday, but thankfully we will start to see more peeks of sunshine by Friday. Highs will remain cooler in the upper 70s for Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, the skies will be brighter but a few clouds will linger. Thankfully, we look dry for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s for both days. If you have plans for the weekend, the forecast looks lovely!

Sunshine will return to the forecast slowly through the end of the work week and into the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.