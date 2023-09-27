Conway undergoing spooky transformation, but it’s not scaring away business

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Things are getting spooky in Conway, and all the pumpkins and skeletons are driving up sales.

City Administrator Adam Emrick said Conway does not want to compete with beach towns during the summer, so the city goes all out for the fall and winter months.

For the second year in a row, Conway is changing its name to “The City of Halloween” for October.

Restaurants saw an 18 percent increase in sales last year after its spooky transformation, and hospitality revenue went up nearly six percent.

Emrick said they’re taking it up a notch this year by adding around a dozen large skeletons throughout the city.

That’s on top of the nearly 3,000 pumpkins they put on display in trees around the city.

On Dori Sgrignoli’s visit from Pennsylvania, she said she’d never seen anything like it.

“We really loved it,” Sgrignoli said. “It’s super cute and made it festive and very Halloweenie. I thought it was such a cute idea. We’re gonna maybe use it at home.”

The city is making sure no one feels out of the loop by putting pink pumpkins at Conway Medical Center, teal at Coastal Carolina and dark blue at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Businesses can also get in on the fun this year by participating in a decorating contest.

Emrick said he hopes the popularity of transforming the city grows each year.

“We want to be the destination for Halloween, and we’re close to that now,” Emrick said. “Over the next three to five years, this is where you’ll want to come every October to experience what Halloween can be.”

Conway officially becomes “The City of Halloween” on Sunday, Oct. 1.

