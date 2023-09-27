Coast RTA celebrates 40 years, plans for the future as transportation needs grow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Coast RTA is celebrating four decades of transportation service, helping thousands of passengers travel millions of miles over the years.

Coast RTA all started thanks to a group of men in Conway who saw a growing need for public transportation.

This week, Coast RTA announced plans to expand their services by building a new transportation facility off Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach and expanding their fleet.

The multi-million dollar project could help alleviate traffic for some of Horry County’s busiest roads without the need for construction.

Coast RTA buses operate throughout Horry County transporting nearly 2,000 passengers a day, but finding funding for new buses and a new facility has not been an easy task.

Ivory Wilson helped co-found Coast RTA 40 years ago and was honored at the anniversary celebration.

His daughter, Iva Wilson, said from the beginning her father dealt with funding issues but believes public transportation is one of the most important services in the County.

“If this county hopes to continue growing transportation is essential,” said Iva Wilson.

Coast RTA has 23 buses traveling throughout Horry and Georgetown County, however, Coastal RTA General Manager Brian Piascik said based on other cities our size, more buses are needed to keep up with the growth and tourism.

“We always strive to move as many people as we can, with the resources that we have,” said Piascik.

Piascik joined Coast RTA in 2015 and said Horry County is falling behind in public transportation.

“If you look at other regions that are our size they’re pulling out 50 to 60 buses we have 23 and then if you look at the numbers of people that come in the summer those cities are doing 120 buses,” said Piascik.

During the 40th anniversary celebration, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy expressed her appreciation for the service Coast RTA has offered to the public for 40 years.

Piascik aid the biggest hurdle will continue to be funding, but is optimistic and believes there will always be a need for public transportation.

“It’s been critical for us to prove ourselves as worthy investment and good stewards of public dollars and we are hoping the money will eventually come and when it does we’re gonna put that service out on the street and people will use it,” said Piascik.

As for building the new transportation facility, the project is expected to cost $52 million and could get underway in the next five years.

