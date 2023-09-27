Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chicken leads police officer on chase in Arkansas

A Jonesboro (Ark.) police officer and resident speak after a chicken chase goes viral. (KAIT, Jonesboro PD)
By Alejandra Hernández and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A chicken chase in Arkansas went viral and a police officer and resident are talking about it, KAIT reports.

On Sunday, Tia Dulaney got home and saw a chicken on her front porch.

“I waited for like five minutes until you know, to see if it was gonna, you know, leave or whatever and it never did,” she said.

Dulaney first called animal control, but they were closed. She called the Jonesboro Police Department next.

Officer Nathan Swindle answered the call.

“Last thing I thought I’d be doing is chasing a chicken around,” he said.

Swindle and his training officer arrived at Dulaney’s apartment. Swindle got out of his car and approached the chicken, but the chicken had other plans.

“I was trying to shoo it off a little bit and it took off and so I was like, ‘Man, I gotta catch it,’ and so I immediately started running,” he said.

Officer Swindle chased the chicken around the parking lot for more than four minutes.

The chicken eluded the officer and even hid under a car. The officer brought a stick out to try to get the chicken from under the car.

His plan worked, but the chicken would continue to avoid its capture.

Bodycam footage of the chase shows everyone including Swindle laughing as he chases the chicken.

Dulaney says Swindle was “having fun.”

“I think she just thought I was going to shoo it off and call it good, but she sure got a kick out of it,” Swindle said.

Since the release of the photos from the chase, Swindle has newfound fame. The video has been shared across the country.

Swindle’s peers at the Jonesboro Police Department have given the officer a nickname.

“My nickname has been “Rooster’ since Sunday,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with temperatures near 75.
FIRST ALERT: Turning mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler

Latest News

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police say 15 to 20 have been arrested
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend arrested in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
DHEC confirms first flu-related death in S.C. ahead of 2023 season
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him