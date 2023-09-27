Submit a Tip
3 arrested, charged in Mullins home invasion case; 1 still wanted

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Mullins police arrested three people connected to a home invasion last week.

Captain Phil Mostowski said Kyrei Platt, Ahmel Platt and Christopher Ford were taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Mostowski said they are still searching for John Lasane Jr.

John Lasane Jr.
John Lasane Jr.(Source: Marion County Detention Center)

Police said the home invasion happened along Raeford Street.

Mostowski said no one was home at the time of the crime.

He added that this was not a random act of crime and that the suspects knew the people who live at the home.

If anyone comes in contact with Lasane you’re asked to call 911.

