2 men wanted after Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted in connection to a shooting.

Daquan McNair, 28, and Quintien Glover, 24, both of St. Pauls, North Carolina, are wanted for the felony offenses of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies were called out around 8:30 p.m. to a home at the 600 block of E. McRainey Street. That is in the St. Pauls area.

Once they arrived, deputies found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects and/or the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.

