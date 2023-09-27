Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 men wanted after Robeson County shooting, deputies say

(left) Daquan McNair, 28, and (right) Quintien D. Glover, 24, both of St. Pauls, North...
(left) Daquan McNair, 28, and (right) Quintien D. Glover, 24, both of St. Pauls, North Carolina, are wanted for the felony offenses of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder.(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted in connection to a shooting.

Daquan McNair, 28, and Quintien Glover, 24, both of St. Pauls, North Carolina, are wanted for the felony offenses of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies were called out around 8:30 p.m. to a home at the 600 block of E. McRainey Street. That is in the St. Pauls area.

Once they arrived, deputies found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects and/or the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with temperatures near 75.
FIRST ALERT: Turning mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler

Latest News

Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital
Tidelands Health given green light to begin development of new hospital in Socastee
Philippe is a little stronger now moving to the west at 9 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Philippe forecast to weaken near the Caribbean, Rina likely to form soon
In the statement, the district identifies the 13-year-old as Edgar Salinas Gonzalez, a...
School district IDs 13-year-old killed in Red Springs area shooting
Jaiden Locklear
N.C. man out on bond for attempted murder now wanted for murder