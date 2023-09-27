1 injured after car overturns in crash on Highway 22; 1 beachbound lane blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and beachbound lanes of traffic are impacted following a two-car crash on Highway 22 Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 22 between Highways 905 and 701 just before 3 p.m. for a reported crash involving a car overturned. One beachbound lane of traffic is closed at this time.

One person is being taken to the hospital.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area to prevent further delays and for the safety of those crew members on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

