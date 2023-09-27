Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 injured after car overturns in crash on Highway 22; 1 beachbound lane blocked

Crash on Highway 22
Crash on Highway 22(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and beachbound lanes of traffic are impacted following a two-car crash on Highway 22 Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 22 between Highways 905 and 701 just before 3 p.m. for a reported crash involving a car overturned. One beachbound lane of traffic is closed at this time.

One person is being taken to the hospital.

HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area to prevent further delays and for the safety of those crew members on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Developers for SurfWorks water park say they’re facing construction setbacks and financial...
Myrtle Beach surf park faces setback as developers ask for land purchase extension

Latest News

Lingering clouds, but a bit milder.
FIRST ALERT: Brighter and milder to end the week
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening in Myrtle Beach
Black Rifle Coffee Company opening first S.C. location in Myrtle Beach
Some Atlantic Beach residents are fighting a proposal to reshape the skyline of the historic...
Several residents file lawsuit against Atlantic Beach, developers over proposed ‘condotel’
Thomas Blake
Deputies make arrest in armed robbery at Georgetown County Piggly Wiggly