Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘We’re here to teach them’: North Myrtle Beach police offers life skills program to teens

North Myrtle Beach Police Department
North Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By Teagan Brown and Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department wants to teach teens valuable life lessons that they might not find in a typical classroom.

The department created the “Life Skills Team,” which is made up of police officers and firefighters.

They host classes from teenagers ages 15-18 where they teach life skills such as budgeting, building a resume, cooking and even how to change a tire.

So far, the program has only been available to teens at Safe Haven, which is a nonprofit for children getting out of tough situations.

But now, the program is now open to the public.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson, with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, said this program is an opportunity for kids to both learn and interact with police in a different way.

“The interaction that we’re having with them is not necessarily in a law enforcement capacity. Yes we’re still in uniforms, but we’re not visiting them on a bad say. We’re here to teach them and learn and grow with them and that interaction is crucial,” Wilkinson explained.

A different life skills workshop is offered each month.

In October, teenagers can learn about job interviews and learning the skills needed to help get hired.

Registration is open and the department asks those interested to scan the QR code in the post below in order to sign-up.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department are proud to release yet another...

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Police on Monday, September 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash

Latest News

8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
McLeod Health announces plan for new hospital in Carolina Forest
McLeod Health plans groundbreaking for new Carolina Forest hospital
The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so...
North Strand police dept. considering a new way to get information to you faster
Myrtle Beach gas prices drop after last week’s steep rise