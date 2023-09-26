‘We’re here to teach them’: North Myrtle Beach police offers life skills program to teens

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department wants to teach teens valuable life lessons that they might not find in a typical classroom.

The department created the “Life Skills Team,” which is made up of police officers and firefighters.

They host classes from teenagers ages 15-18 where they teach life skills such as budgeting, building a resume, cooking and even how to change a tire.

So far, the program has only been available to teens at Safe Haven, which is a nonprofit for children getting out of tough situations.

But now, the program is now open to the public.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson, with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, said this program is an opportunity for kids to both learn and interact with police in a different way.

“The interaction that we’re having with them is not necessarily in a law enforcement capacity. Yes we’re still in uniforms, but we’re not visiting them on a bad say. We’re here to teach them and learn and grow with them and that interaction is crucial,” Wilkinson explained.

A different life skills workshop is offered each month.

In October, teenagers can learn about job interviews and learning the skills needed to help get hired.

Registration is open and the department asks those interested to scan the QR code in the post below in order to sign-up.

