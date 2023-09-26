Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Shade and Shutter Expo is celebrating 20 years of serving the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shade And Shutter Expo is celebrating 20 years in business!

Join the party on Thursday, September 28 from 12pm - 5pm and enjoy FREE food and drinks, Fabulous Give-a-Ways.

Meet the staff and explore all of the indoor and outdoor shading systems available, because... everything is better in the shade!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide

Latest News

Trimlight Myrtle Beach
Trimlight Myrtle Beach offers permanent holiday lighting
Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation
Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation opens tomorrow for the season
Grand Strand Today: Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation | Part 5
Grand Strand Today: Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation | Part 4