Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Potential lane closures announced ahead of North Myrtle Beach stormwater project

The city’s public works will be putting a pipe on 14th Avenue S that will run along 14th Avenue...
The city’s public works will be putting a pipe on 14th Avenue S that will run along 14th Avenue S, Holly Drive and a short portion of Perrin Drive.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Starting next week, you may see some lane closures in North Myrtle Beach. That is because the city is gearing up to work on a stormwater improvement project.

The city’s public works will be putting a pipe that will run along 14th Avenue South, Holly Drive and a short portion of Perrin Drive.

In a Facebook post, officials stated they were doing this because the current “outlet” is too small, and they need to increase its size.

The project begins next week and will last less than 30 days, according to the city. Because of the project, there may be some lane closures in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we continue to improve North Myrtle Beach,” the city stated.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Warrant: Myrtle Beach mother arrested after child tested positive for drugs

Latest News

Police found multiple weapons and body armor in Mullins while investigating a shots fired call.
Police find weapons, body armor following Mullins shots fired investigation
The South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center released three sea turtles, including this...
WATCH: South Carolina Aquarium releases 3 sea turtles back into ocean
Police asking for witnesses, information in Georgetown County double homicide investigation
We're keeping an eye on Philippe and the other chance of development. Thankfully, we're not...
FIRST ALERT: Philippe sputtering in the Atlantic, next system likely to form by the end of the week