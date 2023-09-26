Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police find weapons, body armor following Mullins shots fired investigation

Police found multiple weapons and body armor in Mullins while investigating a shots fired call.
Police found multiple weapons and body armor in Mullins while investigating a shots fired call.(Source: Mullins Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s an ongoing investigation after police seized weapons and body armor in Mullins.

Officers were called on Monday night to the east end near Wine Street for a call about shots fired.

While they were on scene, police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found several weapons and body armor.

Police arrested two people in connection to the incident, but their names have not been released yet due to the ongoing investigation.

The police chief said in the last several weeks, most of the calls for service have come from the east end of the city.

The mayor and police chief have been working to curb crime after a recent uptick of violence in the city.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Warrant: Myrtle Beach mother arrested after child tested positive for drugs

Latest News

Police asking for witnesses, information in Georgetown County double homicide investigation
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so...
North Strand police dept. considering a new way to get information to you faster
We get alerts sent right to our phones every day, and now the Loris Police Department is...
North Strand police dept. considering a new way to get information to you faster