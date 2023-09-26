Police find weapons, body armor following Mullins shots fired investigation

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s an ongoing investigation after police seized weapons and body armor in Mullins.

Officers were called on Monday night to the east end near Wine Street for a call about shots fired.

While they were on scene, police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found several weapons and body armor.

Police arrested two people in connection to the incident, but their names have not been released yet due to the ongoing investigation.

The police chief said in the last several weeks, most of the calls for service have come from the east end of the city.

The mayor and police chief have been working to curb crime after a recent uptick of violence in the city.

