Police asking for witnesses, information in Georgetown County double homicide investigation

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Andrews Police Department is reaching out to the public for information on a shooting that took the lives of two people.

Officers were called to a shooting just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Main Street and Beech Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where they both died.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims as 17-year-old Sean Holmes and 28-year-old Daimone Brockington, both from Andrews.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help the Andrews Police Department with the investigation.

Police are asking that if anyone was on scene at the time of the shooting or witnessed it, then you’re asked to call the Andrews Police Department at 843-264-5223.

Police Chief Chris Cockrell also thanked the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the Andrews Fire Department and Mayor Frank McClary for helping in locking down the crimes scene and keeping it under control while officers investigated.

