PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor under the hood of a car on Tuesday morning.(Source: Matt Trudeau)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Technicians at a Myrtle Beach car dealership found more than just the engine under the hood of a car Tuesday morning.

They discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor!

Matt Trudeau, who works as a senior master technician at Beach Automotive Group, took pictures of the monster snake.

Trudeau said his co-worker, Tony Galli, was the one who made the discovery.

Trudeau said that the car was brought in for issues that were not snake related. He said Galli test drove the car on Monday and then brought it into the shop.

Then on Tuesday morning, when Galli opened the hood of the car, he was quite surprised to find the albino boa constrictor.

Trudeau said Russell Cavender, who is well-known in the Grand Strand for critter removal, came in to get the snake out of the car.

Trudeau said that Cavender is now trying to find the snake a home.

