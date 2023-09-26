Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Strand police dept. considering a new way to get information to you faster

The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so...
The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so they believe sending alerts straight to your phone would be a solution.(source)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - We get alerts sent right to our phones every day, and now the Loris Police Department is considering getting an app of its own.

The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so they believe sending alerts straight to your phone would be a solution.

Chief Gary Buley said those alerts could be roads to avoid or even just keeping you in the loop when investigators are on the scene of a crime.

He said officers want to make sure you know what’s going on in your backyard.

“They can reroute if it’s traffic related or a crime area,” Buley said. “They may need to go around, and they’ll know about it immediately rather than finding out on social media hours later, and they’re sitting in traffic wondering why.”

Owner of Drip Bag & Boutique, Anthony Clark, said he typically uses social media to stay up to date but would prefer getting a notification straight to his phone.

“I mean, I think it’s a great idea,” Clark said. “It’ll keep people safe, and it’ll be a good thing to know that they’re safe in the city of Loris.”

Buley said the app would include updates from the fire department, too.

He said it would be free to download, and you would not have to share any of your personal information.

Buley said the idea is still in its early stages, and they have to check the budget. So, he’s not sure when the app will launch.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Matt and Grace Grooms stopped in Myrtle Beach on Monday as they “Walk Across America” to help...
TikTok famous couple makes stop in Myrtle Beach in their ‘Walk Across America’ journey

Latest News

Fall-like weather will arrive for the end of the week along with more clouds.
FIRST ALERT: Warm again today, clouds & cooler weather arrives soon
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
‘We’re going to break our own record,’ Trump tells SC voters
'Addiction you thought you had the final say,' Myrtle Beach mother loses two children in...
‘There is hope:’ Myrtle Beach mother loses two children to overdose shares her story of loss
Parents outraged after students suspended for reporting threats to administrators