North Strand police dept. considering a new way to get information to you faster

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - We get alerts sent right to our phones every day, and now the Loris Police Department is considering getting an app of its own.

The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so they believe sending alerts straight to your phone would be a solution.

Chief Gary Buley said those alerts could be roads to avoid or even just keeping you in the loop when investigators are on the scene of a crime.

He said officers want to make sure you know what’s going on in your backyard.

“They can reroute if it’s traffic related or a crime area,” Buley said. “They may need to go around, and they’ll know about it immediately rather than finding out on social media hours later, and they’re sitting in traffic wondering why.”

Owner of Drip Bag & Boutique, Anthony Clark, said he typically uses social media to stay up to date but would prefer getting a notification straight to his phone.

“I mean, I think it’s a great idea,” Clark said. “It’ll keep people safe, and it’ll be a good thing to know that they’re safe in the city of Loris.”

Buley said the app would include updates from the fire department, too.

He said it would be free to download, and you would not have to share any of your personal information.

Buley said the idea is still in its early stages, and they have to check the budget. So, he’s not sure when the app will launch.

