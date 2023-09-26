Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’

Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury and one count of ill-treatment of animals, according to a spokesperson for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman admitted to neglect on Monday after a March death investigation led police to a home in “deplorable conditions.”

Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury and one count of ill-treatment of animals, according to Tonya Root, a spokesperson for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Pinkowski, who had no prior criminal record, has been behind bars since March when Horry County police arrested her.

The department was called out to a home in the 8000 block of Highway 814, which is near the Highway 544 and Highway 31 interchange, for a possible death.

When they arrived, police found an elderly woman lying naked and dead on the front porch.

While at the home, officers said they conducted a security sweep where they said they found deplorable conditions. Children were living in the home, and the hallways to their rooms were so littered with garbage and feces that the officers couldn’t see the floor, according to the arrest warrant.

Officers said they also found 16 dead animals in the home, and it was infested with cockroaches.

Pinkowski was recommended to five years in prison, suspended to one year in prison and a term of probation by the assistant solicitor handling the case.

The judge ultimately sentenced her to 193 days time served on all the charges, except neglect of an adult. On that charge, Pinkowski was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to 193 days and two years probation.

