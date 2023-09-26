Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million

Jeffrey Epstein
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.(Palm Beach Sheriffs Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Warrant: Myrtle Beach mother arrested after child tested positive for drugs

Latest News

Police asking for witnesses, information in Georgetown County double homicide investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over accessing, sharing of his personal data
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
We're keeping an eye on Philippe and the other chance of development. Thankfully, we're not...
FIRST ALERT: Philippe sputtering in the Atlantic, next system likely to form by the end of the week