Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says

A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over curly fries. (Credit: Randall Kalligan, Ramos Family Attorney, KRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A lawsuit in Texas claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer all because of curly fries,

The shooting happened in 2021, but the attorney for the family just released a video of the incident.

The employee involved already served her sentence, but the family wants the restaurant to be held accountable.

In the video, employee Alonneia Ford seems to be agitated with customer Anthony Ramos.

Ramos is in the driver’s seat, his pregnant wife is in the passenger seat and their 6-year-old daughter is in the back, according to the lawsuit.

They paid $12.99 for a combo but did not get the curly fries they ordered.

During the dispute over the missing fries, the video shows Ford ready a gun.

Minutes later and with another employee, she throws ice and condiments through the window before firing at least twice at the family.

Ford was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct and got one year deferred adjudication and completed it in June, according to court documents.

The family from Florida filed the lawsuit after the guilty plea claiming Jack in the Box was negligent for not keeping customers safe from potentially dangerous employees.

In its original answer, Jack in the Box denied all allegations, writing that they have no control over or legal responsibilities for a third party like Ford.

Ford is also named in the lawsuit, which seeks at least $250,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide

Latest News

Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Krystal Pinkowski pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, one count of...
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to charges after home found in ‘deplorable conditions’
Police asking for witnesses, information in Georgetown County double homicide investigation
Police found multiple weapons and body armor in Mullins while investigating a shots fired call.
Police find weapons, body armor following Mullins shots fired investigation
FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden arrives in Michigan to join UAW strike picket line