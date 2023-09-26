Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm again today, clouds & cooler weather arrives soon

Fall-like weather will arrive for the end of the week along with more clouds.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We remain on the warmer side of the forecast today before the chance of a couple stray showers return this afternoon and through the middle of the week.

TODAY

After another mild start, it’s another round of warmer than normal weather with temperatures returning to the low-middle 80s this afternoon. There will still be some lingering humidity for any of those outdoor plans today.

More clouds arrive later today with a stray shower around this afternoon and evening.
As we head into the second part of the day, a few more clouds will return with the chance of an isolated shower. Our rain chance today will be at 20% with most locations remaining dry.

An isolated shower remains at 20% this afternoon and into the evening hours.
REST OF THE WEEK

A weak cold front will slide through the area late Tuesday and into Wednesday. In return, northeast winds will start to move into the region.

As a result, we will look at cooler temperatures with afternoon highs dropping into the upper 70s. Morning temperatures will drop into the low-mid 60s.

The rest of the week will keep temperatures in the 70s with more clouds around. We will see a...
While we’re not expecting any big weather makers, there’s still plenty of unsettled weather just to our south. We will keep more clouds around through the middle and end of the week. We will hold onto a stray shower through most of the week at 20%.

THIS WEEKEND

Our cooler trend continues for the weekend with a northeast wind keeping temperatures in the upper 70s through the weekend forecast. More clouds will be around at times though the weekend but we do remain rain-free through both Saturday and Sunday.

A few more clouds around for Saturday, but still comfortable.
