FIRST ALERT: Philippe forecast to weaken near the Caribbean, Rina likely to form soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Philippe continues to struggle. A new tropical depression will form in a few days and likely become Rina.

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE

At 8:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 51.3 West. Philippe is moving toward the west near 13 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Philippe remains weak and disorganized. (WMBF)

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is now 90%.

The chance of development has increased to 90%. (WMBF)

Rina is our next name on the list.

