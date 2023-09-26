Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Philippe forecast to weaken near the Caribbean, Rina likely to form soon

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Philippe continues to struggle. A new tropical depression will form in a few days and likely become Rina.

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE

At 8:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 51.3 West. Philippe is moving toward the west near 13 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Philippe remains weak and disorganized.
Philippe remains weak and disorganized.(WMBF)

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is now 90%.

The chance of development has increased to 90%.
The chance of development has increased to 90%.(WMBF)

Rina is our next name on the list.

Rina is the next name on the list of 2023 storm names.
Rina is the next name on the list of 2023 storm names.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
A group of parents say they’re outraged with the suspension of their three St. James Middle...
Parents outraged after Horry Co. students were suspended after reporting school threat
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash

Latest News

Newly-formed group hopes to bring more affordable housing to Horry County
Grant helps to transform home into safe haven for children in Georgetown County
'Bullets don't have names': Mullins police chief, leaders work to stop 'senseless violence'
8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership
PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership