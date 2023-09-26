Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio

An ambulance was involved in a fatal accident. Authorities said the driver of the Jeep is...
An ambulance was involved in a fatal accident. Authorities said the driver of the Jeep is believed to have been driving under the influence.(Gray News, file image)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confirmed a patient inside an ambulance was killed early Tuesday after a suspected drunken driver crashed into them on the way to UH Geauga Medical Center.

Both paramedics inside the South Central Ambulance were also seriously injured, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Belcher.

The 25-year-old paramedic in the back of the ambulance was life-flighted to University Hospitals Main Campus. Shaun Buehner, chief of South Central Ambulance, said the paramedic suffered multiple bone fractures.

The driver of the ambulance was transported to UH Geauga for treatment, said Belcher.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on SR 528 at Chardon Windsor Road.

Belcher said the ambulance was transporting William Maley Jr., 47, of Dorset, and was heading southbound on State Road 528.

The driver of the Jeep was heading eastbound on Chardon Windsor Road and failed to stop a stop sign, said Belcher.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch on fire and the ambulance to go off the side of the road and roll several times.

Maley was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 36-year-old Chardon man, was treated for minor injuries at UH Geauga and then transported to the Geauga County Jail.

Troopers said charges are pending, and alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Warrant: Myrtle Beach mother arrested after child tested positive for drugs

Latest News

FILE - A UPS driver prepares to deliver packages in Baltimore, Md., Dec. 19, 2018. UPS plans to...
UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers, steady with a year ago, but challenges remain
The police department said people can easily miss important updates posted to social media, so...
North Strand police dept. considering a new way to get information to you faster
A low water level is seen where sills are being made in the Mississippi River to help limit...
EXPLAINER: Saltwater intrusion is affecting drinking water in parts of Louisiana
The Mississippi River is dropping to “historic lows.” (Source: CNN/WVUE/WDSU/KFVS/US ARMY CORPS...
With Mississippi River levels low, saltwater intrusion is a problem in Louisiana