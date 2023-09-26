6 additional teens face charges in Lumberton high school football shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Several teenagers are facing serious charges in connection to a shooting at a high school football game in Lumberton in early September.

The Lumberton Police Department announced the arrests of six more teens and two adults in the case. In total, seven teenagers have been arrested and charged.

Police were called on Sept. 8 to the Lumberton Senior High School football game after a shooting in the school’s parking lot during the game against Red Springs. A car was seen driving away from the stadium parking lot by officers and there was a short chase.

The following have been arrested and charged in the case:

Terry Leach 22 years old of Lumberton 1 count – Accessory After The Fact 1 count – Felony Conspiracy To Discharging A Firearm Into Occupied Property

Brandis Oryan Campbell 20 years old of Lumberton 1 count – Discharge Weapon Into Occupied Property 1 count – Felony Conspiracy To Discharging A Firearm Into Occupied Property 1 count – Injury To Personal Property

17-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton 1 count – Possession of a Weapon on School Campus 1 count - Going Armed to the Terror of the Public

17-year-old male juvenile of Whiteville 1 count – Conspiracy To Discharge Barreled Weapon Or Firearm Into Occupied Property 1 count – Accessory After The Fact To Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

16-year-old male juvenile of Saint Pauls 1 count – Conspiracy To Possess Weapon On Campus 1 count – Conspiracy To Going Armed To The Terror Of The Public 1 count – Resist, Delay, And Obstruct

15-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton 1 count – Conspiracy To Possess Weapon On Campus 1 count – Conspiracy To Going Armed To The Terror Of The Public 1 count – Resist, Delay, And Obstruct

16-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton 1 count – Conspiracy To Possess Weapon On Campus 1 count – Conspiracy To Going Armed To The Terror Of The Public 1 count – Resist, Delay, And Obstruct

15-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton 1 count – Conspiracy To Discharge Barreled Weapon Or Firearm Into Occupied Property 1 count – Accessory After The Fact To Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

16-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton, NC 1 count – Conspiracy To Discharge Barreled Weapon Or Firearm Into Occupied Property 1 count – Accessory After The Fact To Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property



Police said they are still looking for 18-year-old Antonio McDowell and 27-year-old Amari Brown, both of Fairmont, in connection to the shooting.

McDowell faces charges of conspiracy to possess a weapon on school property and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Brown faces a charge of selling or giving a handgun to a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845.

