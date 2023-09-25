Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Warrant: Myrtle Beach mother arrested after child tested positive for drugs

Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.(Myrtle Beach jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach mother was arrested after police said she and her child tested positive on an ordered drug test.

Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services ordered a drug test for Mcfadden and her child in August.

The order came after a claim that one or both parents were using drugs in a child’s presence, according to an arrest warrant.

The child tested positive on Aug. 24 for marijuana and cocaine., and Mcfadden tested positive for marijuana, the warrant states.

Mcfadden was arrested and booked in the Myrtle Beach jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philippe is a tropical storm and will continue to strengthen through the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Philippe spins in the Atlantic, two other chances of development
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop announced on Sunday that it has officially reopened at its...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Surfside Beach announces new date for pier dedication ceremony

Latest News

Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Two women are accused of boarding school buses in two separate cases and making threats while...
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County