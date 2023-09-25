Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

TikTok famous couple makes stop in Myrtle Beach in their ‘Walk Across America’ journey

Matt and Grace Grooms stopped in Myrtle Beach on Monday as they “Walk Across America” to help...
Matt and Grace Grooms stopped in Myrtle Beach on Monday as they “Walk Across America” to help raise money for different organizations.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A TikTok famous couple known for spreading positivity in their journey across America has made a stop in the Grand Strand.

Matt and Grace Grooms stopped in Myrtle Beach on Monday as they “Walk Across America” to help raise money for different organizations.

The couple from Delaware document their journey with their dogs under the social media name “The Golden Road.”

This is the second time they are walking across America.

They started in Maine and will finish their trek in Florida.

The two average about 15 to 22 miles per day, and stay with anyone who open up their homes to them.

“We put a post on Facebook asking if anyone would let two strangers sleep in their background, ended up getting 400 addresses up and down the East Coast, so we ended up staying in people’s barns, backyards, all kinds of stuff, so it’s been really cool,” the Grooms said.

During this journey, they are raising money for Elevate Youth, a mentorship program for young kids.

So far, they’ve raised $30,000.

But on top of that, they just want to bring a smile to people’s faces.

“There is negativity in the world but we don’t want people to think that’s all there is. We believe there’s so much more good than bad, and our social media is showing that, showing you can get out there, do what you can, even if you can’t do 20 miles like we’re doing, get outside, do what you can, smile at people, we’re all about waving at cars passing by,” the couple said.

The Grooms will get back on the road on Tuesday and head down to Murrells Inlet.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philippe is a bit weaker. The next system will likely develop late this week.
FIRST ALERT: Philippe sputtering in the Atlantic, next system likely to form by the end of the week
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop announced on Sunday that it has officially reopened at its...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash

Latest News

Horry County flood buyout program to stop taking applications in October
Grand Strand expert explains how to detect social media scams
Report: Suspect threatened to shoot victim after argument at Darlington Walmart
Conway receives over $2 million for stormwater project
Myrtle Beach gas prices drop after last week’s steep rise