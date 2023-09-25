Surfside Beach holds pier dedication ceremony despite opening delays, frustrations

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach held a pier dedication ceremony on Monday afternoon despite the fact that the pier isn’t even open yet.

Town leaders and members of the community were there as a plaque was unveiled at the pier site.

When asked why the dedication ceremony was held despite the pier not being open, Mayor Bob Hellyer said the town had to do it now because the plaque is dated for September and there are only a few days left in the month.

Following the ceremony, some residents said it doesn’t mean anything until they can actually walk on the pier.

The dedication ceremony comes days after WMBF News obtained documents highlighting reasons for the pier’s delays. Among those documents was an engineering report stating that progress on the project “was not yet to the level of substantial completion.”

Some of the key items in question involved railings, walking surfaces, stairs as well as needed guard rails and handrails.

Hellyer said this process is normal and crews are fixing the violations as quickly as they can.

“When you’re getting done with a construction project, there’s a punch list, and the punch list can be short, it can be long. In this case, it was long, but it was nothing that can’t be fixed, and I was told last Friday that 70% of everything that was on there has been completed,” Hellyer explained.

The pier was originally destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and has been closed ever since.

There have been ongoing delays to get construction underway on the pier, and now there are ongoing delays to get the pier open.

Resident Leona Menald said it has been an embarrassment for the community.

“It is unacceptable how something of this magnitude can be mismanaged. That’s what I think. It’s really hard to believe that,” Menald said.

The town has not set an exact date for the opening, but said it hopes to have a soft opening by the end of 2023 with a grand opening ceremony taking place during the spring of 2024.

