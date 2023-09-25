SCDOT begins resurfacing project on Marion County highway

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the eastbound lanes of a Marion County highway, according to a Monday news release.

The resurfacing will take place on S.C. 576/U.S. 501 Business from Old Corner Court to S.C. 41 Alternative.

While crews are working, only one eastbound lane of S.C. 576/U.S. 501 Business will be open.

SCDOT is asking drivers to use caution and slow down in the construction area.

It is unclear how long the resurfacing project will take.

Provided by SCDOT (SCDOT)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.