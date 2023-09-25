Submit a Tip
SCDOT begins resurfacing project on Marion County highway

The resurfacing will take place on S.C. 576/U.S. 501 Business from Old Corner Court to S.C. 41...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the eastbound lanes of a Marion County highway, according to a Monday news release.

The resurfacing will take place on S.C. 576/U.S. 501 Business from Old Corner Court to S.C. 41 Alternative.

While crews are working, only one eastbound lane of S.C. 576/U.S. 501 Business will be open.

SCDOT is asking drivers to use caution and slow down in the construction area.

It is unclear how long the resurfacing project will take.

