Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Myrtle Beach jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man’s bond has been set after he was accused of firing shots on Monday.

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 12:50 a.m. to 1215 3rd Ave. South for reports of gunfire.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was a “continuation of an earlier alteration” that happened inside the bar next door, according to Corp. Christopher Starling.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sutton is currently booked in the Myrtle Beach jail. His bond for all the charges was set at $45,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number of 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-017235.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philippe is a tropical storm and will continue to strengthen through the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Philippe spins in the Atlantic, two other chances of development
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop announced on Sunday that it has officially reopened at its...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Fair skies and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer and more humid to start the week

Latest News

Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Myrtle Beach man hit, killed in Virginia crash
For over 25 years, Captain Mike Brandt served the Florence Police Department.
Retiring Florence police captain looks back over 25 years of service
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop announced on Sunday that it has officially reopened at its...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location
The resurfacing will take place on S.C. 576/U.S. 501 Business from Old Corner Court to S.C. 41...
SCDOT begins resurfacing project on Marion County highway