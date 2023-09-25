Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man’s bond has been set after he was accused of firing shots on Monday.

Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 12:50 a.m. to 1215 3rd Ave. South for reports of gunfire.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was a “continuation of an earlier alteration” that happened inside the bar next door, according to Corp. Christopher Starling.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sutton is currently booked in the Myrtle Beach jail. His bond for all the charges was set at $45,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number of 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-017235.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.