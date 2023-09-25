Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach gas prices drop after last week’s steep rise

In Myrtle Beach, gas prices dropped 14.5 cents in the past week, averaging $3.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
In Myrtle Beach, gas prices dropped 14.5 cents in the past week, averaging $3.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(MGN Online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first full week of fall, drivers can look forward to lowering gas prices.

In Myrtle Beach, gas prices dropped 14.5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. This comes after gas prices rose 15.5 cents the previous week. 

The lowest gas price on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon, and the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.

Gas prices are also down in both the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, gas prices are down 5.6 cents, averaging $3.45 per gallon. South Carolina’s gas prices are down 7.9 cents, averaging $3.31 per gallon.

“... New and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”

