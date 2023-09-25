LIVE: Trump to campaign in Summerville; visit expected to affect traffic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry.

Trump will be speaking at Sportsman Boats Monday afternoon, his first visit to South Carolina since speaking at the Silver Elephant Gala last month.

Deputies said delays should be expected on Highway 78 from Summerville east of Berlin G. Myers Parkway to Jedburg Road at Mallard Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to search for alternate routes if they don’t live or work along Highway 78 and are encouraged to use other entrances to neighborhoods in the area.

Trump is expected to begin speaking at around 3 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected to last through about 5 p.m. Monday but the delays could be extended.

