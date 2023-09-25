Submit a Tip
Horry County flood buyout program to stop taking applications in October

Drone footage of flooding in Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A program that has been helping homeowners get out of flood-prone areas in Horry County will stop taking new applications next month.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience announced the intake period will officially end on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Horry Buyout Program was launched in June 2021.

The program helped to relocate flood victims in areas like the Rosewood community in the Socastee area, where homes were constantly flooded. The voluntary program paid for purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots of 61 homes.

As of now, 38 of the buyouts have successfully closed and 21 cases remain active. All active cases will continue to progress through the buyout process after the intake period closure.

If the 21 offers are accepted, a total of 59 applicants will have benefited from the flood buyout program.

Residents of Socastee's Rosewood neighborhood dealt with constant flooding even during heavy rain events.(Source: WMBF News)

Due to changes in the housing market, the SCOR committed an additional $4.3 million in funding, bringing the total amount to over $17 million. The agency also extended the intake deadline by six months, providing more opportunities for residents to take part in the program.

“SCOR is proud of the significant progress made in the CDBG-MIT Horry Buyout Program and is pleased to reach this important milestone,” the agency said in a release. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to the remaining active applicants and ensuring their needs are met throughout the program.”

Homeowners in the project area who are interested in voluntary home buyouts can be placed on a waiting list for potential future funding opportunities that may become available.

Those homeowners should contact SCOR at 803-832-8004.

