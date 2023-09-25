Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philippe is a tropical storm and will continue to strengthen through the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Philippe spins in the Atlantic, two other chances of development
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop announced on Sunday that it has officially reopened at its...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Surfside Beach announces new date for pier dedication ceremony

Latest News

Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County
Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds